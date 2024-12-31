Robert Thomas Wolf Acquires 10,000 Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Stock

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) Director Robert Thomas Wolf purchased 10,000 shares of dentalcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$8.25 on Tuesday. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.92 and a one year high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNTL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$12.00 target price on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.03.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

