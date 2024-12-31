ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. 28,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,683. ROHM has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

