Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 566,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 142,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.