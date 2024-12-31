Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,600 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 685,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,063,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,438. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

