Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Ducommun

NYSE:DCO opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 409,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,488,050. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth $8,990,000. RDST Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 140.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.