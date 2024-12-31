Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGCFF remained flat at $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.24.

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

