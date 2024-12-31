Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 22,500 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $1,020,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,970,104.23. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samsara Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -93.43 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $57.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after buying an additional 131,452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Samsara by 113.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Samsara by 41.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $459,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

