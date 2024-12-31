Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sanjit Biswas Sells 48,884 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $2,217,378.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,007,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,081,247.04. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $4,484,148.73.

On Monday, November 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $4,224,948.66.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $4,835,520.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,047,646.24.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $2,972,780.79.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $4,495,680.00.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.43 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Samsara by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,176,000 after buying an additional 1,604,822 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,506,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,741,000 after acquiring an additional 138,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,307,000 after acquiring an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

