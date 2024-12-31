Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 228.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 32.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

LEO opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

