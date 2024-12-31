Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,002 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 203,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 162,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,160,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 161,659 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 142.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 109,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $49,357.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,436.59. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $141,957.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,128.38. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,022 shares of company stock valued at $208,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 2.0 %

MNMD stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $491.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

