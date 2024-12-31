Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,307,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after buying an additional 54,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 280,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 183,481 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAV stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,876.62. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,612.31. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,802 shares of company stock worth $318,875. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

