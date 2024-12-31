Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $44,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

WOOF stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.89.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

