Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 212.9% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 127,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 86,489 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,031.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $618,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,826,905 shares in the company, valued at $31,124,224.05. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 253,434 shares of company stock worth $2,790,263 over the last quarter.

NYSE VPV opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

