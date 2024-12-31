Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire Global were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 2,221.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Spire Global by 10.0% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.22. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

View Our Latest Report on Spire Global

Insider Activity

In other Spire Global news, CFO Leonardo Basola sold 13,278 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $196,116.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,794.83. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 17,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $259,833.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,535.04. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,714 in the last ninety days. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Global Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.