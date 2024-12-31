Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBRX. State Street Corp grew its position in ImmunityBio by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,654,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 790,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 170,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 8.9% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 127.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 202,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

