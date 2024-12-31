Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $145,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 9.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in XPO by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

