Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 87.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 5.8 %

HAIN opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

