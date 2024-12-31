Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,086 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

NYSE:BVN opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

