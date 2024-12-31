Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAS. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $150.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.09. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $184.88.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

