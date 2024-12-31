Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,052 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after acquiring an additional 866,757 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

