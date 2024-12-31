Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 2,271 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 950.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,876,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,620 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 438,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,316,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 269,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

