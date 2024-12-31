Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,724 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 95.1% during the third quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108,215 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 239.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 84,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

RILY stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

