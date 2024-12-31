Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in LENSAR were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LENSAR by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of LENSAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 241,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of LENSAR by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of LNSR stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. LENSAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.70.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

