Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 21,965 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,965 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 172,966 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 137.1% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 490,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 283,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 962,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 34.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.52.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.