Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 91.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 642,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 18.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Stock Down 11.1 %

NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $81.56.

Semler Scientific Profile

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

