Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 843.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

