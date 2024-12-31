Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 575.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SDMHF remained flat at $195.00 on Tuesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $299.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.55.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

