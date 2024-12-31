Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.4 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 1.4 %

SBGSF traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.50. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.68. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $187.85 and a 1-year high of $279.40.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

