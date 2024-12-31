Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.4 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 1.4 %
SBGSF traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.50. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.68. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $187.85 and a 1-year high of $279.40.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
