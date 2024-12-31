Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 6th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SERE opened at GBX 64.62 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £86.42 million, a PE ratio of -3,231.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 7.01. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 59.48 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 74 ($0.93).

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with a regular and attractive level of income return together with the potential for long term income and capital growth through investing in commercial real estate in Continental Europe.

