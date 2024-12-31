Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2024

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SEREGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 6th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

LON SERE opened at GBX 64.62 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £86.42 million, a PE ratio of -3,231.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 7.01. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 59.48 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 74 ($0.93).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with a regular and attractive level of income return together with the potential for long term income and capital growth through investing in commercial real estate in Continental Europe.

See Also

Dividend History for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SERE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.