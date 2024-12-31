Schroder Japan Trust (SJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.82 on January 31st

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SJG stock opened at GBX 255.46 ($3.21) on Tuesday. Schroder Japan Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 227 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 266 ($3.34). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.53. The company has a market capitalization of £298.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Schroder Japan Trust alerts:

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.