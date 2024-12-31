Sean Kiewiet Sells 170,596 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 170,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $1,808,317.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 711,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,641.80. This trade represents a 19.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sean Kiewiet sold 100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 488 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $4,884.88.

On Monday, December 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,286 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $206,048.48.

On Friday, November 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,467 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $65,316.70.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 22,178 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $222,001.78.

On Monday, November 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $29,127.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,300 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $22,790.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,898.00.

Priority Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 150,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.20. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Priority Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

