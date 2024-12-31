SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 293,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,013,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $622.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.22.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $292.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 33.3% in the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in SelectQuote by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SelectQuote by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,894,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 35.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 147.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

