SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Price Performance

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the third quarter worth about $992,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

