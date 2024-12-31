Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.23, but opened at $58.77. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 78,260 shares traded.
Semler Scientific Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $524.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.18.
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Semler Scientific
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.