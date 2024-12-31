Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.23, but opened at $58.77. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 78,260 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $524.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,618,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 642,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

