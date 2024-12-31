Sen. Bill Hagerty Sells Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee) recently sold shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC). In a filing disclosed on December 30th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Equity Commonwealth stock on December 13th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 125.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 96,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 31.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,730,000 after buying an additional 218,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Bill Hagerty (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Tennessee. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hagerty (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Tennessee. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Bill Hagerty’s career experience includes working as the managing director of and founding Hagerty Peterson & Company; an economic advisor to President George H. W. Bush, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, and Mitt Romney; on the domestic policy staff of the George H. W. Bush administration; a White House fellow with the NASA administrator and the Office of the Vice President; the national finance chairman of the Mitt Romney 2008 presidential campaign; and the Tennessee commissioner of economic development with the Governor Bill Haslam administration.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

