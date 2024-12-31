Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $3.65. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 37,751 shares changing hands.

Senstar Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Senstar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

