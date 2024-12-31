Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRTS shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

