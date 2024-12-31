Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 8,480,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SVC stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $408.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.65). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $491.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.72%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Further Reading

