ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.88. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $256.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,285.20. This represents a 10.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

