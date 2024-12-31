Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,568.11 ($32.22) and traded as low as GBX 2,486 ($31.19). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,502.01 ($31.39), with a volume of 313,706 shares trading hands.

Severn Trent Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,896.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,635.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,568.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.68 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22,941.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Severn Trent

Severn Trent Company Profile

In other Severn Trent news, insider Helen Miles sold 18,472 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,714 ($34.05), for a total transaction of £501,330.08 ($629,021.43). Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

