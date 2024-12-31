SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SFS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSLF remained flat at $112.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80. SFS Group has a 52 week low of $112.80 and a 52 week high of $112.80.

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

