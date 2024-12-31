Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.37 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00). 126,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 65,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.13).

Shoe Zone Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.23. The company has a market capitalization of £36.98 million, a P/E ratio of 266.67 and a beta of 1.25.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

