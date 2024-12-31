Short Interest in Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) Drops By 19.3%

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Actelis Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASNS opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Actelis Networks has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Get Actelis Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Actelis Networks in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Actelis Networks

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Actelis Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actelis Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.