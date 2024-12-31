Short Interest in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Decreases By 6.7%

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 524,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 145.16%.
ALEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.
