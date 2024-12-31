Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Grows By 7.0%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 706,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

American Public Education Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Public Education stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $383.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 94.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

