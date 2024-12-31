Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Decreases By 6.9%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of ASOS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
