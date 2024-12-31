Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Decreases By 6.9%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of ASOS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get ASOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASOMF

ASOS Stock Performance

About ASOS

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.