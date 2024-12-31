Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Drops By 14.9%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,714 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,208,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 218,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 975,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. 49,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,931. The company has a market cap of $494.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

