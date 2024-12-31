Short Interest in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Expands By 7.7%

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 508,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Atlas Lithium Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. 34,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,492. Atlas Lithium has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.69.
Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Lithium will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATLX
Atlas Lithium Company Profile
Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Lithium
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.