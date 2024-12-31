Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Decreases By 5.3%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
AtriCure Price Performance
Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. 56,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATRC
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AtriCure
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.