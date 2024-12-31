Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Expands By 21.1%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
AUBN traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. 2,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
