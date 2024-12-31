Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Expands By 21.1%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Auburn National Bancorporation

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 2.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

AUBN traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. 2,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.